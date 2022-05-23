Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Wrap Up Kushi First Schedule

Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film Kushi is one of the most awaited films of the year. A while back, Kushi's first look poster was released and it got a massive response from all quarters.

Now, we hear is Vijay Deverakonda has wrapped up Kushi's first schedule in Kashmir. Samantha will be seen as the female lead in the film. It is directed by Shiva Nirvana of Majili fame.

It is Samantha's second-time collaborating with Vijay Deverakonda after Mahanati and with also Shiva Nirvana after Majili. Expectations are riding high on the project.

Kushi is a rom-com film and the film is slated for release in theatres on December 23, 2022. Murali Sharma, Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Saranya Pradeep, Vennela Kishore and others will appear in key roles.

