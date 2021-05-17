Vijay Deverakonda to Romance Adipurush Actress

Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda and Sukumar are all set to join hands for a new movie. The film is likely to go on floors sometime in 2022, as he would be busy with Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa’.

The film is slated to be released in two parts and it might take some time for Sukumar to wrap up the Pushpa. On the other hand, Sukumar is busy looking to rope in the cast and crew for the Vijay Deverakonda film. Reports are doing the rounds that, Kriti Sanon is likely to play the female lead in Vijay Deverakonda’s film.

It is said that Kriti met Sukumar to hear the story and she is likely to give her nod to the film. If she agrees to be part of the movie, then, it will be her comeback film in Telugu after Dochay and Neokkaddine.

Meanwhile, Kriti will feature in Prabhas starrer ‘Adipurush’, under the direction of Om Raut. Based on the Hindu mythology Ramayan, the movie stars Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan as Raavan while Prabhas and Kriti will be seen as Rama and Sita respectively.