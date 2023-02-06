Vijay Deverakonda To Re-Unite With Geetha Govindam Director Parasuram

Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for a new project. He will reunite with filmmaker Director Parasuram and the duo have worked together for a blockbuster hit Geetha Govindam. The film did pretty well at the box office.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news. His post mentioned, "VIJAY DEVERAKONDA REUNITES WITH PARASURAM FOR DIL RAJU PROJECT... #VijayDeverakonda and director #Parasuram reunite after the super-successful #Telugu film #GeethaGovindam... #DilRaju and #Shirish will produce the film." Taran shared a picture of Vijay sitting at the centre, flanked by Parasuram and Dil Raju.

More details about the project are awaited.