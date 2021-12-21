Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Secretly Dating?

Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika are one of the most adorable couples in Tollywood. They are termed as the best Jodi in Tollywood after Prabhas-Anushka. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika have worked together in movies like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Their chemistry on and off screen is being much talked about.

Over the past few days, rumors are doing the rounds that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika are secretly dating, the duo has refuted the rumors. It appears they two caught up once again for dinner and fans can't stop going ga ga over this. Here's the video for you. Take a look at it: