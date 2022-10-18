Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Chief Guests at Siva Karthikeyan's Prince Pre-release Event

Hero Sivakarthikeyan and director Anudeep KV’s different rom-com generated lots of curiosity with its recently released theatrical trailer. Promotions are already in full swing for the movie and the team is holding the pre-release function tomorrow in Hyderabad.

Vijay Deverakonda who launched the film’s trailer will be gracing the pre-release event as a guest, alongside the other special guests Rana Daggubati and Harish Shankar.

Prince is a Telugu-Tamil bilingual movie where Maria Ryaboshapka will be seen as the leading lady, while Sathyaraj played Sivakarthikeyan’s father.

As the trailer suggested, Prince is about the love story of an Indian guy and an English girl and the problems in their romantic relationship.

The film’s cinematography is by Manoj Paramahamsa and music is by S Thaman. While Praveen KL is the editor and Arun Viswa is the co-producer.

With blessings of Narayan Das Narang, Suniel Narang, along with Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Suresh Babu is producing the movie under the banners of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, Suresh Productions, and Shanthi Talkies. Sonali Narang presents the movie.

Prince will arrive in cinemas worldwide on October 21st.