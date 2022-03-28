Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh’s Next Mission Launch
Pan India Star Vijay Deverakonda and maverick director Puri Jagannadh will be collaborating for another project. The duo is presently awaiting their Pan India film Liger which is slated for a grand release worldwide on August 25th.
The new film in this crazy combination will be made on huge scale. The film has been announced in style with a poster that sees many explosive weapons. The poster reads: 14:20 Hours- 19.0760° N, 72.8777° E - Next Mission Launch 29-03-2022.”
It seems something big is in the stores for movie buffs and an exciting announcement is coming tomorrow.
More details on this high budget entertainer will be revealed soon