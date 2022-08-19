Vijay Deverakonda Pays Tributes To Kannada Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar in Bengaluru

Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda has landed in Bengaluru to promote his forthcoming film Liger. Before kickstarting Liger movie promotions, Vijay Deverakonda offered floral tributes to late Sandalwood Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar in Bangalore.

Puneeth Rajkumar died on 29 October 2021 following a cardiac arrest. Fans are still unable to digest the news of his sudden demise.

Back to Liger, the film is directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film is jointly produced by Karan Johar under the banner Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Liger is set for a grand theatrical release on August 25, 2022. The film will be released in multiple languages.