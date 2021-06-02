Vijay Deverakonda Overtakes Top Tollywood Actors: Details Inside

Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda is making the right noises on social media. He became the most sought-after actors in Tollywood, after his all-time blockbuster hit ‘Arjun Reddy’. The film was released on August 25 in 2017. Before Arjun Reddy, Vijay Deverakonda had earned a place in Hyderabad Times' Most Desirable man list.

Thereafter, Deverakonda is not giving chance to anyone. He is leading in the top position for the past three years from 2018 to this year. Isn’t it a great feat to achieve? It is indeed celebration time for Deverakonda fans. It’s ni mean feat for a newbie actor like Vijay Deverakonda to continue his dominance over other top Tollywood stars. But he has done it

Hyderabad Times has declared the most desirable men of 2020, here are the top five stars from our Tollywood along with their position, Vijay Deverakonda, Ram Pothineni, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Naga Shaurya.

Back to Vijay Deverakonda, he will next be seen in ‘Liger, under the direction of Puri Jagannadh. It is a pan-India film. Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey will be sharing screen space with Deverakonda and the film marks her debut in Tollywood.