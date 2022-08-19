Vijay Deverakonda Not Showing Attitude, Read On To Know Why He Placed Legs On Table At Liger Promotions

Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most sought-after actors in Tollywood. Not to mention, Deverakonda is a self-made actor. We are damn sure, Vijay Deverakonda will never forget how hard he worked to gain stardom in showbiz. Vijay Deverakonda is a very jovial person—be it with his fans or the media.

For the past few days, a section of the audience is trolling Vijay Deverakonda heavily on Twitter. If you recall, Vijay Deverakonda's Liger Telugu press meet was held on August 15 in Hyderabad. One of the senior Journalists told Deverakonda that he was unable to pose a question to Deverakonda as he had become a big star.

Vijay Deverakonda tried to put him at ease by placing his legs casually on the table as if it was a conversation between friends and told the journalist to ask his question by sitting comfortably. Vijay Deverakonda did it only to put the journo at ease as the actor has enjoyed immense media support since his debut film.

When the PR team was asking to wrap up the question and answers, it was Vijay Deverakonda who said, it's been a long time I have interacted with the media, so please allow them to ask them a few more questions.

After the press meet, Vijay Deverakonda also obliged a photo with the journalist. Actually, this is what happened at the event, the actor was humble. There will be a few actors who treat Journalists with a lot of respect while a few A listers don't even spare time for the media. Vijay Deverakonda is not the latter. This is from my personal experience and what I have seen of him in press meets.