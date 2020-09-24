Vijay Deverakonda To Make Bollywood Debut With This Film?

Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most sought after actors in the entertainment industry. If sources are to be believed, Vijay Deverakonda will soon make his debut in Bollywood. According to the latest reports, Vijay Deverakonda is likely to feature in an untitled project on Balakot air strike.

The film is going to be directed by Abhishek and Deverakonda is expected to play the role of Wing Commander and national hero Abhinandan Varthaman who was kept captive in Pakistan for 60 hours following the India-Pakistan standoff.

The sources stated that Vijay Deverakonda was much impressed with the script but hasn’t signed on the dotted line yet. It remains to be seen when this film will go on floors.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in ‘World Famous Lover’ which received poor ratings from critics and audience also rejected the film due to poor content.

Well, Deverakonda fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the big screen. He will soon be seen in ‘Fighter’ under the direction of Puri Jagannadh and also stars Ananya Pandey as the female lead. It marks her debut in Telugu film industry.