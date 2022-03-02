Vijay Deverakonda Launches Suriya's ET Telugu Trailer

Versatile actor Suriya will next be seen in an action thriller ‘ET’ directed by Pandiraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. Tollywood’s popular production and distribution house Asian Multiplexes Private Limited is releasing the Telugu version of the movie. Along with the Tamil version, the film will have simultaneous release in Telugu on March 10, 2022.

While handsome hunk Rana Daggubati released ET’s teaser, Pan India star Vijay Deverakonda launched theatrical trailer of the movie and sent best wishes to the team. “Taking absolute pleasure in launching the #ETTeluguTrailer :) This Looks Rock Solid! My Best wishes to one of my favourites, dearest @Suriya_offl anna😊 & the team of #EvarikiThalaVanchadu❤️@priyankaamohan @pandiraj_dir @AsianCinemas_ @sunpictures #ET ,” he posted.

Suriya has played the role of a social fighter who wishes to see happiness in other’s happiness. He has a girlfriend played by Priyanka Arul Mohan who is bubbly in nature. The harmony of the village is disrupted with a criminal and his gang target women in the village. How the protagonist takes on them to bring the harmony back forms crux of the story.

Suriya has played an intense and power-packed role. He is funny at times and he’s also aggressive when it comes to safeguard his people. Priyanka Arul Mohan looked gorgeous and Vinay Rai is superb as the villain.

Pandiraj wins brownie points for his writing and direction. The background music by D Imman gives all the elevations, while cinematography by R Rathnavelu is first class.

Sathyaraj, Rajkiran and Saranya Ponvannan will be seen in crucial roles in the film.