Vijay Deverakonda Helpled Rashmika Recover From Rakshit Shetty Break-up?

The most loved on-screen Jodi Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are also the most rumored couple in the film industry. After their appearance in movies like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, this on-screen were rumored to be dating each other. Recently, fans of the duo went on a social media rampage after Vijay and Rashmika were spotted having dinner together in Mumbai.

In a recent interview with some media, Rashmika broke her silence over rumors about dating Vijay Deverakonda. She said that Vijay had always been her best friend. She went on to add that they both have grown up together in the industry. "If any problem or situation arises, I always go to Vijay," she said. Rashmika said Vijay Deverkonda helped her recover from her break-up with Rakshit Shetty.

Now Rashmika Mandanna is getting ready to team up with Sidharth Malhotra and Amitabh Bachchan in her upcoming Bollywood films 'Mission Majnu' and 'Goodbye'.