Vijay Deverakonda Going Through Bad Time 

Vijay Deverakonda seems to be going through a rough phase. He is one of the well-known actors in Telugu and Hindi. Not long ago, he tried his luck in Bollywood with Liger. Sadly for him, he didn't get the reception he had expected from the audience. The film failed miserably at the box office.

During the time of Liger's promotions, Deverakonda was badly trolled by Netizens, who accused him of impoliteness at a press meet. Now, the star was grilled for 12 hours by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) yesterday. It was in connection with the sourcing of funds for his recent film Liger.

After the Liger debacle, many of the filmmakers canceled their deals working with Deverakonda. He has pinned huge hopes on his upcoming film Kushi.

Looks like Deverakonda's Kushi might not release even in early 2023 due to an incomplete shoot. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is unwell. She has left for South Korea for treatment of her autoimmune condition.

Deverakonda has to wait for another half year or so to bounce back. Taking all these into consideration, we could say 2022 could be a bad year for him.

