Vijay Deverakonda Gets Double Remuneration For Liger: Deets Inside

Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film 'Liger'. The film is nearing its completion. Liger is a pan-India film that will be released in multiple languages.

According to our sources, Vijay Deverakonda charged a fancy remuneration to be part of Liger.

Yes, Vijay Deverakonda is said to have charged Rs 20 cr as his fee for the film. Not just that, the actor will also reportedly get a share in the profits that the film.

Vijay will be essaying the role of a MMA fighter in the movie Liger. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and is set to release on August 25, 2022.

