Vijay Deverakonda is A Gem: Naveen Polishetty During Jathi Ratnalu Promotions

Young shining stars Naveen Polishetty and Vijay Deverkaonda are long time friends. They don't have any godfather in the film industry, whateverthey earned-- name, fame and fan following were through their hard work, dedication and will power.

Now, Vijay Deverakonda and Naveen Polisheety seem to be popular stars but they have struggled a lot to reach this position.

Recently, Vijay Deverakonda graced Jathi Ratnalu pre-release event and his presence was also one of the main reason for the event to become hugely successful and a memory to cherish for the team and fans. Naveen Polishetty was asked to describe about Vijay Deverakonda in one-word during Jathi Ratnalu movie promotions. He said that "Vijay Deverakonda is the Ratnalu in my gang." meaning he is a gem.

Naveen is currently awaiting Jathi Ratnalu release which is slated to hit theatres tomorrow i.e March 11. The film premieres will be held tonight in North America. The film is directed by Anudeep and produced by Nag Ashwin under the banner, Swapna cinema.

Faria Abdullah, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna will appear in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in 'Liger' and it is helmed by Puri Jagannadh.

Sarah Justin