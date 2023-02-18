Vijay Deverakonda Fulfills His Promise, Sends 100 Fans On All-Expenses-Paid Trip to Manali

The Vijay Deverakonda is one of the enigmatic stars in Telugu cinema. He is always in the lookout for his fans and expresses the sense of giving back to fans and audience who made him what he is today.

Vijay had recently orchestrated a fully paid trip to 100 random people. The trip took off today and a video of the same is now going viral.

In the video shared by Vijay shows 100 people having some gala time as they board a flight to the vacation destination. The trip is fully funded by Vijay. The beneficiaries are seen cheering for Vijay in the video and rightly so.

This mountain trip is going to offer a once in a lifetime experience to the beneficiaries and Vijay is also evidently excited about the same.

On the work front, Vijay is set to resume filming for Kushi very soon. He also has projects with Gowtam Tinnanuri and Parasuram.