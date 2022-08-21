Vijay Deverakonda Confident About Liger Becoming A Blockbuster

Vijay Deverakonda's maiden Pan-India film, Liger is releasing on August 25th. The team is touring the entire country for promotions and has arrived in Guntur for the film's Pre-release event. A huge crowd attended the event revealing the craze of Vijay Deverakonda and Liger.

Speaking at the event, Vijay Deverakonda said, "I have been touring one city per day for the last twenty days. I am out of energy and my health is not cooperating. But I still wanted to come here because of your love, Guntur. Mental is the word that came to mind when I listened to this script and while shooting for the film. Liger promotions are my lifetime memories. Liger will be my first step to making many such memories for you. I guarantee you... the movie will rock. You should do one thing for me...You should shake Guntur on 25th. August 25th, Waat Laga Denge".

Puri Jagannadh did not exhibit any tension and is so confident about the film. "This crowd makes me feel like this is the success celebrations of Liger. It does not look like promotions before the film. If every one of you buys a ticket, the movie will be a blockbuster. Vijay rocked in the film. So, are Ananya and Ramya Krishna. Mike Tyson will be the highlight. No one can beat him. Google about his greatness before watching the film, you will enjoy the movie even better. Even before knowing the result of Liger, we started and completed one schedule of JGM with double the budget of Liger. That is our confidence on this film."

Charmee, another producer of the film kept her speech short yet powerful. "I will say just two words. Firstly, on August 25th, Liger Waat Laga Denge. Second Jai Balayya, Jai Balayya, We all love Balayya Babu," she said.

Ananya Panday who makes her Telugu debut with Liger is shocked by the attendance. She even tried to speak a few lines in Telugu. "I like Telugu audience so much. Puri garu told me about Guntur before coming here. He said if we hit in Guntur, the entire India will hear the resound. I got the best team for my Telugu debut in Vijay, Puri, Charmee, and others. I will come to Guntur after release and we will rock," she said evoking a huge response from the crowd.