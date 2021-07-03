Vijay Deverakonda in Anushka Shetty's Next?

Sizzling actress Anushka Shetty has stayed away from action on the big screen for a while now. After a long time, Anushka okayed one project with Naveen Polishetty, which is being produced by a friend of Prabhas. The film tentatively titled 'Ms. Shetty Mr Polishetty'. According to the latest reports, the makers are planning to rope in Vijay Deverakonda to play a crucial role in the film.

Vijay Deverakonda, Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty are going to appear together in a film, which will surely draw huge crowds to theatres. The film is expected to go on floors, shortly. The film will be directed by debutant P Mahesh.

Meanwhile, Anushka’s last outing ‘Nishabdham’ had a digital release and it received a good viewership from the audience. However, the movie received lukewarm response from movie buffs and critics alike.