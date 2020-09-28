Vijay Deverakonda Announces His Next Project With Ram Charan's Director

One cannot deny the fact that Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most sought after actors in the Telugu film industry. Every filmmaker loves to work with him. If you are a die-hard fan of Vijay Deverakonda, then this piece of news is for you. Vijay Deverakonda announced his next project with the talented filmmaker, Sukumar. The yet to launch film is going to be made on a high scale and it will be produced by Kedar Selagamsetty.

Several Bollywood stars are expected to make a cameo appearance in the film. It will go on floors in 2022 and more details about the project are yet to be announced. This piece of news was shared by Deverakonda himself on his official twitter account. Take a look at the tweet:

Sukumar - Vijay Deverakonda The actor in me is super excited

The audience in me is celebrating!

We guarantee you memorable Cinema.. I can't wait to be on set with Sukku sirrr 😘🤗 Happy birthday Kedar, you've been a good friend and you work extremely hard :) pic.twitter.com/9CHIIvcpBw — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen on the silver screen in ‘World Famous Lover’. Raashi Khanna, Catherine Theresa and Aishwarya Rajesh acted in the lead roles. The film turned out to be a huge disaster at the box office. Vijay Deverakonda’s performance in the film had received a positive response from the critics and the audience.

While coming to the director Sukumar, the last release was Ram Charan starred Rangasthalam which was an industry hit. As of now, Sukumar is working with the most awaited film 'Pushpa'. Allu Arjun and Rashmika will be seen in the lead roles.

On the other hand, Deverakonda is occupied with ‘Fighter’ under the direction of Puri Jagannadh. Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey is going to share screen space with Vijay Deverakonda. Watch this space for more updates.