To become a successful star in the entertainment industry is not an easy task. The proof for this is our dearest actor Vijay Deverakonda. If you may recall, Vijay Deverakonda played a friend role in Nani’s 'Yevade Subramanyam'. He earned accolades and appreciations for his role in the film.

Later, he got a chance to play a lead character in ‘Pelli Choopulu’ which was critically acclaimed. He became an overnight star with his amazing performance in ‘Arjun Reddy’ and now, he is one of the most bankable stars in the film industry.

There are many stars outside who try to get a foothold in the film industry. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 contestant Abijeet Duddala is one amongst them. He made his debut with the film, ‘Life Is Beautiful’ which was directed by Sekhar Kammula. Abhijeet thought that he would become popular with his debut movie but couldn’t.

Now, it seems like he has pinned huge hopes on Bigg Boss Telugu 4 and thinks that the show would give him enough fame to feature in films again. Let us wait and see.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in ‘World Famous Lover’ which became a huge disaster at the box office. He has teamed up with Puri Jagannadh for ‘Fighter’. Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey will be seen as the female lead. It marks her debut in the Telugu Film Industry.