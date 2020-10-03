Vijay Devarakonda Did Not Shelve His Other Project!

Vijay Devarakonda has been hoping to find big projects that will increase his market further after Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam successes. Dear Comrade, World Famous Lover turned out to be his biggest duds.

The actor is hoping to hit big with Puri Jagannath's Hindi-Telugu bilingual in the production of Karan Johar. Movie shoot will resume soon and has Ramya Krishna, Ananya Pandey among the casting.

Recently, he announced his next with director Sukumar. The famous director has decided to work with him post Allu Arjun's Pushpa.

Reports have come up that as he wants to prepare for Sukumar's film, Vijay Devarakonda won't work with Shiva Nirvana. After Puri's film, Vijay had to start working for Shiva's film as per the earlier plans.

We hear that there are no changes to that plan. Shiva Nirvana film will start in 2021 after he completes Tuck Jagadish with Nani and Vijay will change his look for the film post Puri Jagannath's film. Sukumar film with Vijay will start sometime in 2022 and the hero won't have to wait till then without doing another film.