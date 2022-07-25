Vijay Antony's Doshi First Look Out

The makers of Vijay Antony starrer "Doshi" have revealed the First look, which looks intense and promising. While the first look generated a strong impact and good expectations for this movie, the new look elevates the graph.

Director CS Amudhan says, “Doshi” is a crime drama that focuses on a crime that has never occurred in the history of mankind.

Doshi is directed by CS Amudhan and is produced by Kamal Bohra, G. Dhananjayan, B. Pradeep & Pankaj Bohra of Infiniti Film Ventures. It features Vijay Antony as the lead character and Mahima Nambiar, Nandita Swetha & Ramya Nambeesan as the female lead roles. Besides, Stand-up comedian Jagan, Nizhalgal Ravi, John Mahendran, Kalai rani, Mahesh (Family man), OAK Sundar, Meesha Goshal, and Ameya are appearing in prominent characters. "Tamizh Padam" fame Kannan is composing music, Gopi Amarnath is handling cinematography & Suresh is taking care of editing. 'Doshi' is far different from the 'Tamizh Padam' series by CS Amudhan & team. While the famous franchise of spoof-based flicks boasted of unlimited humour, 'Ratham' will be a hard-hitting crime drama.

The film is now in post-production stage and official announcement on the film’s single release, audio, trailer, and worldwide theatrical release will be out soon