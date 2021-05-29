Vijay’s Master Beats Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab and Vaishnav Tej’s Uppena: Deets Inside

We are just about to enter the second quarter of this year. If we look back at the movie releases so far in Tollywood and Kollywood, a bunch of films were released in Telugu and Tamil, some of the movies like- KRACK, Uppena, Master, Vakeel Saab, Karnan and a few did extremely well at the ticket windows, even with 50% occupancy.

Only three movies from this released list went on to become highest-grossing Indian films at the overseas box office in the post-pandemic era.

According to sources, Vijay’s Master has managed to earn Rs 45 cr, Vakeel Saab earned Rs 11 cr and Uppena has raked in 3 cr by the end of its theatrical run on the foreign shores.

Vijay’s Master has surpassed Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab to become the highest-grossing film in the first quarter of 2021 at the overseas box office.

Likewise, Vijay’s Master beat Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab and Vaishnav Tej’s Uppena. The three movies raked in good profits for the filmmakers. Vijay fans can't stop raving about the latest achievement of their star's movie, Master.