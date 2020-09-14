After Sarileru Neekevvaru, Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu signed a film under the direction of Geetha Govindam fame, Parasuram.

Currently, the Prince of Tollywood is basking in the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru and we want Mahesh to repeat his success story once again with Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the film. But we don't know when the film is going to hit the theatres.

On the occasion of Krishna's birthday, the makers of the movie have released the first look poster and title of the film. It got a huge response from the audience. Now, the makers are busy in finalizing the cast and crew for the film. According to the latest reports, the buzz is that Bollywood actress Vidya Balan is likely to act as sister to Mahesh Babu in the film.

As of now, there is no official information, let us wait for it. Earlier, Vidya Balan featured as the female lead in NTR’s biopic alongside Balakrishna, the film didn’t do well at the box office. But, Vidya Balan impressed everyone with her performance in the film.

Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the female lead in the movie. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is jointly bankrolled by Mahesh’s own production house GMB Entertainment, along with Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus.