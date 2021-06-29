Video Leaked From Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veeramallu

The shooting Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s forthcoming flick Hari Hara Veeramallu is said to be progressing at a rapid pace. Pawan Kalyan is expected to join the shoot of the film in the second week of July. Now, one of the videos from Hari Hara Veeramallu has been leaked on social media.

Though, the makers of the movie are taking all precautions not to get leak anything from the sets. Somehow, pictures and photos of Hari Hara Veeramallu are getting leaked as well as going viral. Here’s the leaked video for you:

Pawan Kalyan was last seen in the Telugu courtroom drama Vakeel Saab which was blockbuster hit. He made a comeback to movies with this film after a long break to try his luck in politics.

The film is touted to be depicting the life of legendary outlaw Veera Mallu. Nidhi Ageral and Arjun Rampal will be seen in prominent roles along with others. The film music has been composed by MM Keeravani.