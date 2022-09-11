Video Of Krishnam Raju Watching Prabhas' Eeswar Viral

Tollywood actor Krishnam Raju died today while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. The death of Rebel Star came as a shocker to the entire film industry. He was 83 and is survived by his wife and three daughters. He acted in various films and impressed audiences with his strong acting skills. He loved cinema to the core and never stepped back to experiment with his roles in the films. Krishnam Raju was last seen in the movie Radhe Shyam. Actor Prabhas is his nephew.

Now, a video of Krishnam Raju watching Prabhas' first film, Eeswar is going viral. Eeswar, an action drama film directed by Jayanth C. Paranjee, starring Prabhas and Sridevi Vijaykumar. Siva Krishna and Revathi played supporting roles. Eeswar is the first film of Prabhas. The film was an average grosser at the box office. Here is the video.

