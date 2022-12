Legendary actor Kaikala Satyanarayana, 87, breathed his last at his residence in Filmanagar on Friday.

He is survived by his wife, son and two daughters.

The last rites of Satyanarayana will be performed at Mahaprasthanam crematorium in Jubilee Hills on Saturday, the family members said.

In his six-decade long career in films, Satyanarayana acted in over 750 films.