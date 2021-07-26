Veteran Kannada Actress Jayanthi Dies in Bengaluru

Senior Kannada Actress Jayanthi, who had been ailing for a long time now has breathed her last. With the title Abhinaya Sharade, Jayanthi had won the hearts of millions of Kannadigas with her acting chops. She passed away this morning in Bengaluru after prolonged illness at 76.

Born in Bellary district of Karnataka, Jayanthi's birth name as Kamala Kumari. She had worked in Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Malayalam movies too. She had acted in more than 500 movies.

Jayanthi made her big screen debut with the YR Swamy directorial Jenu Goodu in 1963. she has worked in at least six languages. She was seen in more than 190 Kannada movies. She won the national award for her role in 1965 movie Miss Leelavathi. Yeradu Mukha, Dharma Darri Thappithu, Masanada Hoovu, Anand and Manasinnanthe Mangalya are some of her notable works. She was a five-time recepient of National awards.

Kannada Actors who heard the news expressed their grief over the passing of senior actress Jayanthi. BS Yediyurappa too conveyed his condolences to the family of Jayanthi.