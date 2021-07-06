Venkatesh’s Narappa OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Victory Venkatesh’s forthcoming flick ‘Narappa’ has been in the news for quite some time and has piqued the viewers' interest as it is based on Dhanush’s movie-Asuran. Recently, the film has completed censor formalities and it received a U/A certificate. The makers are yet to announce whether they are opting for digital or theatrical releases.

According to the latest buzz, Venkatesh’s Narappa digital rights have been bagged by Prime Video for a fancy price. It is being speculated that Venkatesh’s Narappa is expected to premiere on Prime Video from the 24th of this month. This news has yet to be confirmed by Narappa makers.

National Award Winning Actress who always chooses different roles, Priyamani is playing the role of Sundaramma, wife of Narappa in this film.

Rao Ramesh, Rajeev Kanakala, and C/O Kancharapalem fame Karthik Ratnam will be seen in other important roles.