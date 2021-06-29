Venkatesh's Narappa Censor Report

Suresh Productions Pvt Ltd and V Creations banners joint Production 'Narappa' starring Victory Venkatesh has completed its censor formalities. The movie has received U/A certificate. The censor board members have appreciated the makers after watching the film.

The promotions of the film will begin soon. The First Glimpse and Posters released so far have garnered terrific buzz about the film. Teaser which was released on the occasion of Victory Venkatesh's Birthday got tremendous response.

National Award Winning Actress who always choose different roles, Priyamani is playing the role of Sundaramma, wife of Narappa in this film.

Rao Ramesh, Rajeev Kanakala, and C/O Kancharapalem fame Karthik Ratnam will be seen in other important roles.