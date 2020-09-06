Venkatesh's F3 To Be Released Next Summer?

Tollywood hero Venkatesh Daggubati will be next seen in the film, Naarappa. Srikanth Addala is the director of the flick and it is jointly bankrolled by Suresh Babu and Kalaipulidhanu. Reports claim that Venkatesh will join the sets of Naarappa soon. It is said that the makers are planning to resume shooting in October.

Another report says that Venkatesh wants to start the shoot of ‘F3’ as well. This film is a sequel to the blockbuster movie 'F2: Fun and Frustration' which was released in 2019.

Sources say that the director Anil Ravipudi is giving finishing touches to the script and the film will go on floors in the second week of November. The makers are looking forward to completing the film in the next few months and they are planning to release the movie in May 2021. It will be produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations Banner.

Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada will be seen as the female leads whereas Venkatesh and Varun Tej will be seen as the male leads in the movie. On the professional front, Varun Tej is occupied with sports drama and he needs to complete his present movie shoot. Varun Tej is expected to join the sets of ‘F3’ sometime next year. Watch this space for more updates.