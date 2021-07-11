Venkatesh’s Chalaaki Chinnammi Song From Naarappa Is Out

Hero Venkatesh who is in top-form has teamed up with director Srikanth Addala who is known for making pure family entertainers for the crazy film ‘Naarappa’ being produced jointly by Suresh Babu and Kalaipuli S Thanu.

National Award-Winning actress Priyamani who always prefers to do different roles has played the role of Naarappa’s wife Sundaramma in the film.

Mani Sharma has rendered soundtracks for the film and today first single Chalaaki Chinnammi has been released.

Melody Brahma Mani Sharma has tuned a beautiful family song which also has romantic angle to it. Actually, the song comes when Venkatesh’s family goes to his son’s Pelli Choopulu. Karthik Ratnam has played Venkatesh’s son in the film.

Aditya Iyengar and Nutana Mohan have crooned the song melodiously, while lyrics by Anantha Sriram are likeable.

It’s a perfect song to begin the musical promotions of the film.

The film’s shooting and post-production works were completed. The makers will announce the release date soon.

Venkatesh will be seen in a role with different shades and he is expected to enthrall with his remarkable performance. The film’s teaser and other promotional content was well received.

Given the positive buzz, Naarappa is likely to become another massive blockbuster for Venkatesh.