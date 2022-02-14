Venkatesh, Varun Tej's F3 Theatrical Release Date Out

Victory Venkatesh and Mega Prince Varun Tej’s highly anticipated fun-filled entertainer F3 being directed by blockbuster maker Anil Ravipudi and produced on grand scale by Tollywood’s leading production house Sri Venkateswara Creations is gearing up for its theatrical release. There’s some delay in release date of the movie. F3 will now arrive in theatres on May 27th.

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has scored music for F3 and the film’s first single Lab Dab Dabbo was released few days ago to overwhelming response. The song actually talks largely about the eminence and greatness of money. In fact, the story of F3 revolves around money.

While Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada are the heroines opposite Venkatesh and Varun Tej respectively, Nata Kireeti Rajendra Prasad will be seen in a hilarious role. While Sonal Chauhan is roped in as the third actress to add more glamour, Sunil is zeroed in for an entertaining role. So, F3 will be combination of entertainment, glamor and other commercial ingredients.

Sai Sriram cranks the camera, while Tammiraju is the editor. Harshith Reddy is the co-producer.

Cast: Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada, Rajendra Prasad, Sunil, Sonal Chauhan etc.

