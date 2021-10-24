Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Anil Ravipudi, Sri Venkateswara Creations F3 Releasing On February 25th,2022

Fun and glamor dose is increasing for successful director Anil Ravipudi’s most awaited flick F3 produced on grand scale by Tollywood’s leading production house Sri Venkateswara Creations. While Dil Raju presents, Shirish is producing the movie.

Victory Venkatesh and Mega Prince Varun Tej will have different characterizations and their every act bring laughs to audience. The presence of Nata Kireeti Rajendra Prasad, Sunil and others promise additional entertainment.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada play fun and glamorous roles in the movie and Sonal Chauhan is the latest addition. Sonal is roped in as third female lead and she adds more glamor to the film.

With so much buzz surrounding the project which is sequel to the double blockbuster F2, movie buffs are waiting eagerly for the release of F3. The makers today announced to release F3 on February 25th, 2022.

F2 became a Sankranthi winner in 2019. But F3 is not coming for any festival season. In fact, films of these kinds need no special occasions, as hilarious and family entertainers have huge scope to shine at box office, irrespective of the time of their arrival to theatres.

The makers indeed hope to deliver much bigger hit, as the film is carrying extreme positive buzz in film, trade circles and there is huge anticipation from commoners as well.

A lengthy schedule of the film is happening in Hyderabad and almost entire cast is taking part in it. The film also boasts a stellar cast.

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad who provided chartbuster album for F2 is readying a superhit album for F3. Sai Sriram cranks the camera, while Tammiraju is the editor. Harshith Reddy is the co-producer.

Cast: Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada, Rajendra Prasad, Sunil, Sonal Chauhan etc.

Technical Crew:

Director: Anil Ravipudi

Presenter: Dil Raju

Producer: Shirish

Banner: Sri Venkateswara Creations

Co-Producer: Harshith Reddy

Music: Devi Sri Prasad

DOP: Sai Sriram

Art: AS Prakash

Editing: Tammiraju

Script Coordinator: S Krishna

Additional Screenplay: Adi Narayana, Nara Praveen