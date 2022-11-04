Venkatesh launches Nachindi Girl Friendu Trailer

Young Actor Uday Shankar who impressed audience with different stories like Aatagadharaa Siva & Miss Match is coming up with yet another crazy film titled 'Nachindi Girl Friendu'.

Jenny is playing the female lead and Madhunandan is playing a crucial role in it. Guru Pawan is directing this commercial thriller in Atluri R. Soujanya's presentation and Atluri Narayana Rao's production under Sriram Arts banner.

Victory Venkatesh has launched the movie trailer today that's ready to release in theatres on November 11th.

Speaking on the occasion Victory Venkatesh said, "Trailer is too good and the concept is interesting. With family emotions and thrilling elements, visuals are also too good. I wish Uday Shankar a grand success and best wishes to entire team."

Hero Uday Shankar says, "We're elated tp have Victory Venkatesh garu launch our Trailer. The story happening in a day is filled with emotions. Our Dosthi song, Erra Tholu Pilla song received superb response. It's a youthful film. We're energized by the support and wishes of Venkatesh garu for our Trailer. Our entire team is thankful to him. We're confident about movie's success.

Actor Madhunandan says, "We're happy to have Venkatesh garu to launch our Trailer. Our movie is a wholesome entertainer. Venkatesh garu appreciated the concept as interesting and his words of support is a big support to our film releasing on November 11th."

Producer Atluri Narayana says, "We're happy to have our 'Nachindi Girl Friendu' trailer launch by Victory Venkatesh garu at Ramanaidu Studios. His feedback gave energy to our team. Bringing it with youthful content, we're all set to release it on 11th November. We're sure the audiences will love it."