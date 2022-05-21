Venkatesh Charged Triple Remuneration For F3?

Having been in the industry for more than a decade, Victory Venkatesh is one of the most bankable stars in Tollywood. The senior Telugu actor enjoys a massive fan following in different parts of the country.

Currently, Venkatesh is awaiting the release of much-awaited film F3.

It is a sequel to the blockbuster hit F2 which was released in 2019.

F3 has a stellar cast including Varun Tej, Mehreen, Tamannaah and others. The latest news we hear is that Venkatesh is said to have charged triple remuneration for F3.

He is said to have charged Rs 15 cr for the film. However, there's no official confirmation regarding the same.

The film is directed by Anil Ravipudi. It is produced by Dil Raju.

