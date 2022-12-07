Venkatesh Birthday Special: Narappa To Release In Theatres On December 13

Victory Venkatesh’s intense action drama Narappa was made for the theatrical experience. Unfortunately, the movie directed by Srikanth Addala missed the theatrical release because of the covid outbreak. Though the makers had wanted the film to release in theatres, they were left with no other option back then. Much to the delight of fans, Narappa is coming to cinemas.

Yes, the movie will release in Telugu states on the special occasion of Venkatesh’s birthday on December 13th. Suresh Productions will be releasing it in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Fans will surely be pleased with the announcement and they can’t hold the excitement of watching the movie on big screens.

D. Suresh Babu, Kalaippuli S.Thanu, and Amazon Prime Video produced the movie under the banners of Suresh Productions and V Creations. Priyamani played Venkatesh’s wife in the movie for which cinematography was by Sam K Naidu, while Mani Sharma scored the music. Editing for the movie was done by Marthand K Venkatesh.

Narappa will be the first Telugu film to have a theatrical release after it was streamed on an OTT platform.