Veera Simha Reddy US Premieres Collections

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy has become the hottest topic on social media. The film was released amid huge expectations. Sadly, it failed to live up to audience expectations.

Veera Simha Reddy has been receiving poor reviews from critics, fans and the public alike. Looks like Veera Simha Reddy did well in USA.

Veera Simha Reddy's premier collected $400,025 from 194 locations. The total premiere collections of Veera Simha Reddy are yet to be known.

So far with Veera Simha Reddy's premiers collections, the film has beaten Varisu and Thunivu at the USA box office. Here's the tweet posted by film critic about US premiere collections.