Veera Simha Reddy Twitter Review
Nandamuri Balakrishna's much-awaited film Veera Simha Reddy has hit the screens from today. The film has opened to mixed reviews from critics and fans. Fans are trolling Gopichand for the sloppy script. Netizens are praising SS Thaman for Veera Simha Reddy's music.
Shruti Haasan is seen as the female lead in the film. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay will appear in prominent roles. Last night, Veera Simha Reddy's premieres were held last night in USA and other foreign countries. Here's what the audience has to say about the film:
Nannu chudali ante naa chavu kuda Naa premission tisukovali ra...🔥👏💥#VeeraShimaReddy #VeeraSimhaReddyUSA @megopichand
— Mr.Vishnu🎬 (@KuruvaVishnu2) January 11, 2023
This is the power of raagimudda & naatukodi pulusu....💥🔥👏#bgm#VeeraShimaReddy @megopichand @shrutihaasan @Nandamurifans @9999pardeep @MusicThaman
— Mr.Vishnu🎬 (@KuruvaVishnu2) January 11, 2023
#VeeraShimaReddy
⭐⭐⭐✨(3.75)
1st half 🔥, 2nd half konchem predictable and routine ga unna movie overall ga mathram mass entertainer💥
Negativity, hate pettukokunda velli chudandi enjoy cheystharu❤️@MusicThaman @megopichand maro hit bomma🤩 #VeerasimhaReddy
Yedhi better?
— Thor⚡ (@AlwaysjHn) January 11, 2023
2nd half ka update ledh entra antha bagundha #VeeraShimaReddy
— - R A J U - (@NaperuRaju) January 11, 2023
2nd half poindhi Anukuntaa #VeeraShimaReddy pic.twitter.com/Krkk5qZAEF
— NO ONE (@ViKlaus9999) January 11, 2023
#VeeraShimaReddy
Balaya should take gap from making these cringe faction movies... Akhanda hype antha washout chesesadu veedu @megopichand 🤦♂️🤦♂️
— Praveen Kumar (@ATPK123) January 11, 2023