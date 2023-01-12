veera simha reddy twitter review

Nandamuri Balakrishna's much-awaited film Veera Simha Reddy has hit the screens from today. The film has opened to mixed reviews from critics and fans. Fans are trolling Gopichand for the sloppy script. Netizens are praising SS Thaman for Veera Simha Reddy's music.

Shruti Haasan is seen as the female lead in the film. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay will appear in prominent roles. Last night, Veera Simha Reddy's premieres were held last night in USA and other foreign countries. Here's what the audience has to say about the film:

#VeeraShimaReddy

⭐⭐⭐✨(3.75)

1st half 🔥, 2nd half konchem predictable and routine ga unna movie overall ga mathram mass entertainer💥

Negativity, hate pettukokunda velli chudandi enjoy cheystharu❤️@MusicThaman @megopichand maro hit bomma🤩 #VeerasimhaReddy

Yedhi better? — Thor⚡ (@AlwaysjHn) January 11, 2023

2nd half ka update ledh entra antha bagundha #VeeraShimaReddy — - R A J U - (@NaperuRaju) January 11, 2023