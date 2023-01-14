Veera Simha Reddy Second Day Collection

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy has set the box office on fire. For those who are unversed, Veera Simha Reddy has joined the Rs 50 cr club with the opening day collections of the film. Veera Simha Reddy has been loved by fans and audience.

The film is doing exceptionally well at the box office.

Due to mixed reviews from the audiences, the film is running to packed houses.

The film has raked in Rs 20 cr on its second day at the box office. The total collections of Veera Simha Reddy stand at Rs 70 cr plus. However, the makers are yet to reveal the official figures of the film.

Besides Balakrishna, Veera Simha Reddy also features Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar, Shruti Haasan, Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. Veera Simha Reddy is currently running in theatres.