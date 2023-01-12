Veera Simha Reddy Review, Rating

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy was released in theaters on Thursday. Veera Simha Reddy marks the first release of Balakrishna this 2023, and he is back to the silver screen after the grand success of Akhanda. Veera Simha Reddy is directed by Gopichand Malineni, while S Thaman scores the music.

Here's the review of Veera Simha Reddy:

Plot: Jai Simha Reddy(Balakrishna) lives with his mother in Istanbul. He owns a car dealership firm and his mother Meenakshi ( Honey Rose) runs a restaurant in the same city. Jai Simha Reddy falls in love with Sandhya (Shruti Haasan) and her parents also agree to her wedding with Jai Simha Reddy. Then, Meenakshi reveals the identity of Jai Simha Reddy's father Veera Simha Reddy who lives in Rayalaseema.

Why Meenakshi raises her son Jai Simha Reddy away from his father. Who are Bhanumathi (Varalakshmi) and Pratap Reddy (Duniya Vijay) and why do they want to take revenge on Veera Simha Reddy? What has he done to them? What is the relationship between Veera Simha Reddy and Bhanumathi? To find out these reasons, one must watch the film in theatres.

Performances: Balakrishna lived in his character with his raw and rustic nature of Veera Simha Reddy. He carries the whole film on his shoulders. Balakrishna has essayed these kinds of roles earlier which is not new to the audience or his fans. Balakrishna's dialogue delivery is a visual treat for Balayya Babu fans. Unfortunately, Shruti Haasan is relegated to the standard heroine who romances and dances with the hero. She doesn't add any weightage to the film either. Duniya Vijay is a popular star in Kollywood but he seems to be wasted in Veera Simha Reddy. Varalakshmi Sarathkumar gave an incredible performance in the film. Naveen Chandra, Murali Sharma, and others perform well in their roles in the film.

Thumbs Up:

Nandamuri Balakrishna's performance

Fights Scenes

BGM

Thumbs Down:

Flat Narration

Predictable story

Verdict: Veera Simha Reddy tests your patience. It’s a one-time watch, but if you are a Balayya fan you would enjoy it. Watch it at your own risk!