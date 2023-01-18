Veera Simha Reddy First Week Collections: Balakrishna's Film Is Ruling The Box Office

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy is performing well ever since it opened in theatres. The film also joined Rs 100 cr club at the worldwide box office within days of its release. Veera Simha Reddy is facing stiff competition from Waltair Veerayya, Varisu and Thunivu.

Talking about the collections, Veera Simha Reddy collected Rs 6 cr approximately on its seventh day at the box office.

The total collections of Veera Simha Reddy stands at Rs 130 cr plus.

The film is minting gold at the USA box office. The film joined $1 million mark alone in USA.

Veera Simha Reddy is directed by Bobby. Shruti Haasan, and Varalakshmi Sarathkumar are also part of the film.