Veera Simha Reddy First Day Collection Prediction

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy is one of the most awaited films of the year. Just a few hours left for the film to open in theatres. Balakrishna and his fans have pinned huge hopes on the film.

The advance booking for the film has opened in and out of the country. So far the bookings for Veera Simha Reddy so promising. Looking at the advance booking, we could guess that the film would collect Rs 20 cr on opening day at the box office.

The film already collected half million mark with pre-sales at the USA box office.

Veera Simha Reddy is directed by Gopichand Malineni. The music has been composed by SS Thaman. Shruti Haasan will be seen as the female lead in the film.