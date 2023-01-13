Veera Simha Reddy First Day Collection

Jan 13, 2023, 07:34 IST
Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy opened in theatres on January 14, 2023. The film has got a thumping response from fans. But, the film failed to impress the viewers.

Speaking about the collections, Veera Simha Reddy collected Rs 35 cr plus on opening day at the box office. The film registered a solid opening at the worldwide box office.

The official figures of Veera Simha Reddy are yet to be known. We shall update area-wise collections of the film, shortly.

Veera Simha Reddy is directed by Gopichand Malineni. Last night, Veera Simha Reddy success meet was held in Hyderabad. Balakrishna and the team have expressed their gratitude to the audience for supporting their film.

Currently, Veera Simha Reddy is running in theatres.


