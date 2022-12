Shiva Rajkumar's latest outing Vedha is performing well at the box office. The film earned glowing reviews from critics and fans alike. Talking about the collections, Vedha has managed to earn Rs 0.68 cr gross.

The total worldwide collections of Vedha stands at Rs 8.85 cr gross.

Vedha is written and directed by Harsha. The film was produced by Geeta Shivarajkumar under the banner Geeta Pictures.