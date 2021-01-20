Varun Tej's Growing Popularity Because Of Pawan Kalyan's Success Formula?

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is one of the most loved celebrity in Tollywood. He won millions of fans through his acting, hard work, dedication and passion towards the movie. Have you ever been into the theatres when Pawan Kalyan's face shows up on the big screen in his movie? You must see Pawan Kalyan fans reaction during Pawan Kalyan introduction scene on the first day of any movie release. If you ask any small kid who's power star in Tollywood. People never fail to utter Pawan Kalyan's name.

He has set that kind of trend in Tollywood. There's no secret how he won the millions of hearts. Despite Pawan Kalyan acting skills, he is well known for his unique trademarks. The dialogue deliverance of Pawan Kalyan really can't translate into words. Everyone often uses his dialogues in their routine life. Looks like Pawan Kalyan might have forgotten his craze amongst the audience and fans.

But, not Varun Tej, he is using it in a proper and wise way. Varun Tej became a bankable actor with the movie 'Fidaa', it was the path-breaking movie in his movie. The latest news doing the rounds that Varun Tej might be eyeing on Pawan Kalyan's success formula for his movies to create some wonders at the box office. If you may recall, Varun Tej used Pawan Kalyan's blockbuster film title 'Tholi Prema' to one of his movie, which was released in 2018. The film went on to become the biggest hit in his career. Now, Varun Tej's has finalised his next movie titled as 'Ghani'. It's not hard to recall, Ghani is the name of Pawan Kalyan's character in Balu ABCDEFG. Looks like Pawan Kalyan might have forgotten his own success formula but Varun Tej is encashing it.

On the career front, Pawan Kalyan will next be seen in 'Vakeel Saab'. It is helmed by Venu Sri Ram and co-produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. The film is slated to release by mid of this year. Watch this space for more updates.