Varun Tej In Chiranjeevi's Telugu Lucifer Remake!

Megastar Chiranjeevi will soon be working in the remake of Mollywood's hit movie ‘Lucifer’. Now, the film has become talk of the town on social media.

According to sources, Mohan Raja of Thani Oruvan fame seems to have made some changes in the original script. He is likely to include a powerful flashback for Chiranjeevi’s role to elevate his heroism.

Latest news doing the rounds suggest that Mega actor Varun Tej is all set to share screen space with Chiranjeevi in the Lucifer Telugu remake. Yes, what you read is right. The makers are planning to cast Varun Tej in the role of Tivoni Thomas.

If Varun Tej is really part of the film, then he would essay the role of a youngster who comes from USA to become the Chief Minister. Before jumping into conclusions, we will wait for an official confirmation from the maker's end.

On the career front, Chiranjeevi will soon be seen in ‘Acharya’ which is directed by Koratala Siva. The film was supposed to release on May 13, 202. But, the makers of the movie have postponed it due to the second wave of Coronavirus. The filmmakers are yet to announce new release date of the film. Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal will appear as female leads. Watch this space for more updates