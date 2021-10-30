Varudu Kavalenu First Day Collections: Naga Shaurya is Diwali Box Office Winner?

Actor Naga Shaurya's latest outing Varudu Kavalenu opened to a thumping response from all quarters. The film has passed the audience test in flying colors. The positive word of mouth is spreading like wildfire among the audience about the film.

Naga Shaurya fans can't stop gushing about the film. According to our sources, Varudu Kavalenu tickets are fast filling in most of the Telugu speaking states.

Talking about the collections, Naga Shaurya's Varudu Kavalenu has managed to earn Rs 4.05 cr on its opening day at the box office. The film is going to be a Diwali winner at the box office. The exact figures of the film are yet to be known.

Varudu Kaavalenu is directed by debutante Lakshmi Sowjanya and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments banner. Read our full review here, before you plan to book your tickets.