Varudu Kaavalenu USA Collections

Young actor Naga Shaurya is basking in the success of his recent outing Varudu Kaavalenu. The film earned glowing reviews from critics and audiences alike. Naga Shaurya fans can't stop gushing about the film. The actor looks stunning in the film.

If you recall, the premieres of Naga Shaurya's Varudu Kaavalenu were held on Thursday in USA and other foreign countries. Guess what? Varudu Kaavalenu has managed to earn $100K (75L) in USA alone with premiere shows and first-day show.

The film seems to be on a box office rampage and likely to join the list of pofitable outings in Tollywood like the recent releases—Naga Chaitanya's Love Story and Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelor'.

Varudu Kaavalenu is directed by debutante Lakshmi Sowjanya and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments banner.