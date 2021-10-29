Varudu Kaavalenu Twitter Review

Naga Shaurya's much-awaited film 'Varudu Kaavalenu' has arrived with a bang in theatres. While the Indian audience is waiting with bated breath to catch the movie on the big screen, the first reports about the film from those who have already managed to watch the film are coming.

Varudu Kaavalenu features Ritu Varma and Naga Shaurya in lead roles.

The film is directed by debutant Lakshmi Sowjanya and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.

Here's what the audience has to say about Varudu Kaavalenu on twitter:

End credits scene ki cut cheppadam marchinattu unnaru. Adhi ayipoyesariki Theatre lo evaduu undadu. Lite. Outdated affair. Neither entertaining nor interesting. #VaruduKaavalenu — Silent GuaRRRdian (@Kamal_Tweetz) October 29, 2021